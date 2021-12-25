Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.91

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $15.48. Nkarta shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $512.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nkarta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

