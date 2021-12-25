Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €10.50 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.80) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

PBB opened at €10.30 ($11.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.66. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($17.37).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

