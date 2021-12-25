Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €10.50 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.80) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

PBB opened at €10.30 ($11.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.66. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($17.37).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

