Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 102,949 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Credicorp worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $119.89 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

