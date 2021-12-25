Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 147,886 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Jabil worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,063 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $70.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

