Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 254,307 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254,307 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Cousins Properties worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

