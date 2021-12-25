Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.51% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.32 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Several analysts have commented on CATY shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

