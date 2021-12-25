Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

