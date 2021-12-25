NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $10.64 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

