Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $173.90 and last traded at $176.50. Approximately 53,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,891,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $488,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,764 shares of company stock valued at $38,629,321 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

