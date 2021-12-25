Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.16

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and traded as high as $79.66. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 10,902 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

