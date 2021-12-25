NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Securities

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

