Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 65,553 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUV opened at $10.37 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

