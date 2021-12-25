NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.