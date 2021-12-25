Nvwm LLC Buys 5,074 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 434.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.