Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 48.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 40,201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 63.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

