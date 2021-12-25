Nvwm LLC Has $853,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in ANSYS by 110.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 79.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $403.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

