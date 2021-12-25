Nvwm LLC Purchases 249 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 244,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,963,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

