Nvwm LLC Sells 154 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. CX Institutional grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,258,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

NYSE:EW opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

