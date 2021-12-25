Nwam LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

