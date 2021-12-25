Nwam LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,770 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,203,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

