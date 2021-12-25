Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.57

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $7.86. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 5,836 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

