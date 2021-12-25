ODUWA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,449.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $8,449.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,429.63 or 0.99620972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.01292783 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

