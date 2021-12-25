Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Olin worth $49,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.67 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

