Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

