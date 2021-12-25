One Day In July LLC Buys 4,959 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VBK opened at $281.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day moving average of $286.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

