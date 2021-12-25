One Day In July LLC Buys 658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 74.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,564,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

