One Day In July LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 86.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $78.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

