Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. Eaton has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

