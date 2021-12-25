OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in OptiNose by 748.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

