Opus Market Cap Hits $103,433.63 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Opus has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $103,433.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.