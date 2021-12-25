Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given “Hold” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

