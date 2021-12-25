Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ORGO opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

