Origo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $253,069.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $781,397.58 and $253,069.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

