Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $22.50. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 202,757 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDX. Barclays lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,408,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,590,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

