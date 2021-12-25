Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is AKO Capital LLP’s 9th Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,052 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 4.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 1.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $394,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

