Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 10,337 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.