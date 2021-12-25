Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

PTN has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

