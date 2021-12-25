Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

