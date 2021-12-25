Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $109,000 Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Liquidia worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.67 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

