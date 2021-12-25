Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

