Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $142,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $10.69 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

