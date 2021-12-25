Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.72.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

