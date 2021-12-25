PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Reaches $66,279.62

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $66,279.62 and $55.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

