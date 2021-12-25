Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

