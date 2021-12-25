Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives $10.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

PSFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 10,240,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

