Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

