Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.15 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Peony has a total market cap of $29.15 million and $108,225.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 80,097,701 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.