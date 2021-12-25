pEOS Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $15,034.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 69.6% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00055795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.63 or 0.08001095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.82 or 1.00023281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00072025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

