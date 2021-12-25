PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,773 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $71,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

