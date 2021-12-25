Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 343,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $253,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.